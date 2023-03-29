Morning Start: Sports Phone

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Before sports shows and tickers, there was a telephone number in the United States people could call to hear all the sports scores for a given night. It was called Sports Phone and it launched in 1972 and ended in 2000 as sports radio, tv shows, and the internet took over. The service reached its yearly peak in 1981 when they received more than 50 million calls in a year. Its most popular three-day span was in 1972 when they received more than 600,000 calls when pitcher Tom Seaver was traded from the New York Mets to the Cincinnati Reds.

On this day

In 1848, Niagara Falls stops flowing for 30 hours due to freezing.

In 1867, the Canadian constitution, British North American Act is given royal assent.

In 1929, U.S. President Herbert Hoover has the first phone installed at his desk in the Oval Office in the White House.

In 1984, the Baltimore Colts move to Indianapolis.

In 2019, singer Billie Eilish releases her debut album.

In 2021, the trial of officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd begins.

National holidays

Today is National Vietnam Veterans Day, National Smoke and Mirrors Day, National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, and World Piano Day.

This is one of the most ridiculous ejections I’ve ever seen…

Homeplate umpire Randy Rosenberg ejects JT Realmuto for this 🤨 pic.twitter.com/dkQtpU1bHt — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 27, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Amy Sedaris (62), actress Lucy Lawless (52) and model Elle MacPherson (60).

Have a great day everyone!

