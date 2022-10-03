(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Snail teeth

Your morning start for Monday, October 3

Good morning Okanagan! I know you missed them but after a week off, the morning starts are back. Let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: Snails have more than 14,000 teeth! They also eat meat and bones as well as vegetables.

On this day

In 1960, The Andy Griffith Show premieres.

In 1961, The Dick Van Dyke Show premieres.

In 1995, former NFL running back OJ Simpson is found not guilty for murder.

In 1997, the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Mighty Ducks play an exhibition game in Toyko, Japan, making it the first NHL game played outside North America.

In 2004, the final Montreal Expos game is played.

In 2004, MLB outfielder Ichiro breaks the record for most hits in a season with 262.

In 2004, Desperate Housewives premieres.

In 2006, Friday Night Lights premieres.

In 2008, former NFL running back OJ Simpson is found guilty for kidnapping and armed robbery.

National holidays

Today is National Child Health Day, National Boyfriend Day, National Unity Day, National Techies Day, and World Architecture Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Central Okanagan childcare spaces expanding. Learn more here.

Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses. Learn more here.

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in the North Okanagan. Learn more here.

Trending

This should be a hole-in-one, right?!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with signer Gwen Stefani (53), rapper A$ap Rocky (34), musician Tommy Lee (60), actress Tessa Thompson (39), actor Seann William Scott (46), actor Clive Owen (58), and actress Neve Campbell (49).

It’s good to be back, have a great Monday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
celebrity birthdays

