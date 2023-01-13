Morning Start: Sleeping in space

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 13

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started!

Fun Fact: The human circadian rhythm is better suited to life on Mars than on Earth.

On this day

In 1968, Minnesota North Stars’ Bill Masterson suffers a head injury, resulting in his death two days later, becoming the first player in NHL history to die from something that happened in a game.

In 1974, the Miami Dolphins beat the Houston Texans in Super Bowl VIII.

In 1978, NASA selects its first female astronauts.

In 1986, NCAA brings in eligibility requirements for student athletes based on schooling.

In 1992, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer pleads guilty.

In 1999, Michael Jordan retires for the second time prior to shortened 1998-99 season. Unretires in 2001.

In 2015, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ premieres.

In 2021, Donald Trump becomes the first President to United States history to be impeached twice.

National holidays

Today is National Gluten-Free Day, National Rubber Duck Day, Make Your Dream Come True Day, National Blame Someone Else Day, National Sticker Day, and Public Radio Broadcasting Day.

In case you missed it

Strike vote looming as Central Okanagan School District, CUPE failing on agreement. Learn more here.

‘Remorseful’ thief returns money after stealing from Penticton cannabis shop. Learn more here.

Salmon Arm couple put their electric vehicle to the test in cross-Canada road trip. Learn more here.

Trending

Remember the meme of the kid at Popeyes? He’s now a college football player and is sponsored by Popeyes!

Add under "Things You Love to See" 👏 Ten years after going viral as "The Popeyes Kid", Lake Erie College freshman OL, Dieunerst Collin secures an NIL deal with Popeyes 🙌💰 pic.twitter.com/fpCGZViCVD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 11, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Liam Hemsworth (33), actor Patrick Dempsey (57), actor Orlando Bloom (46), NHL star Connor McDavid (26), actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (62), country singer Trace Adkins (61), and actor Michael Pena (47).

Have a great weekend everyone! See you on Monday!

