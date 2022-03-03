(Photo - NASA)

Morning Start: Russia is bigger than Pluto

Your morning start for Thursday, March 3

Happy Thursday!

Fun Fact: Russia has more surface area than the planet Pluto.

Pluto’s surface area is 16.7 million square kilometres. Russia is just short of 17.1 million square kilometres.

On this day

In 1845, Florida officially becomes the 27th state in the United States.

In 1875, the U.S. Congress approves a 20 cent coin. It only lasted three years.

In 1885, AT&T (American Telephone & Telegraph) incorporates.

In 1919, the first North American international mail services takes place from Seattle, WA to Victoria, B.C.

In 1921, Dr. Best and Dr. Banting from Toronto announce the discovery of insulin.

In 1931, the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ becomes USA’s national anthem.

In 1965, ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations reaches number one on the music charts.

In 1991, Los Angeles police officers beat motorist Rodney King, starting the Rodney King riots.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Soup It Forward Day, National I Want To Be Happy Day, Peach Blossom Day, World Hearing Day, World Wildlife Day, National Cold Cuts Day, Canadian Bacon Day, National Mulled Wine Day, and National If Pets Had Thumbs Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Okanagan Nation Alliance earns full voting rights on water board. Learn more here.

Hanging up: Salmon Arm’s last payphone going out of service. Learn more here.

Penticton’s CN Tug Boat to undergo repairs after cold-snap leak. Learn more here.

Trending

This is maybe the most infuriating two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Camila Cabello (25), NBA player Jayson Tatum (24), chef Buddy Valastro (45), actress Julie Bowen (52), actress Jessica Biel (40), inventor Alexander Graham Bell, and former NFL player Herschel Walker (60).

Have a wonderful day!

