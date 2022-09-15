(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Prison in Germany

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 15

It’s another Thursday morning, good morning everyone! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: In Germany, it is legal to attempt to break out of prison, but if you get caught while wearing the prison uniform, that’s considering stealing.

On this day

In 1916, the first time tanks are used in war: Battle of the Somme.

In 1960, Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard announces his retirement from the NHL.

In 1997, google.com is registered on the internet.

National holidays

Today is Butterscotch Cinnamon Pie Day, National Cheese Toast Day, Make a Hat Day, National Linguine Day, National Double Cheeseburger Day, and National Online Learning Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

No overtime: Kelowna transit workers taking stand, routes to be affected. Learn more here.

Remember when? Penticton Secondary grads reunite after 60 years, Learn more here.

Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Black Press reporter celebrate end of cancer journey. Learn more here.

Trending

How cool is it app?! Have a pile of Lego in your house? This identifies everything you can make with it.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Prince Harry (38), actor Tom Hardy (45), actor Ben Schwartz (41), actor Tommy Lee Jones (76), Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll (71), and Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino (61).

Make today great! Have a good one everyone!

