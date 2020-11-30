(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: People used to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” when they took a picture

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

Good morning today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

Fun Fact of the day: People used to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” when they took a picture

You’ve likely been saying “cheese” for the camera since you were a kid. However, in the early 19th century, people attempted to capture the ideal expression by saying “prunes.” Apparently, the cue helped keep subjects’ mouths “prim,” according to the Washington Post. Former Full House stars Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen have reportedly used the same trick for years in order to present the perfectly relaxed pout to the paparazzi.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

5 degrees and mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning.

In Vernon:

3 degrees and mainly cloudy. Periods of wet snow beginning early this morning then changing to periods of rain this afternoon.

In Penticton:

5 degrees and cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud.

In Salmon Arm:

3 degrees and cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this morning then changing to periods of rain this afternoon.

In Revelstoke:

1 degree and cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning.

In case you missed it:Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Kelowna Real Canadian Superstore employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superstore’s parent-company Loblaw’s posted the notice on its website on Saturday, Nov. 28, stating a worker at the 2280 Baron Road locations had tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.

The last day the employee worked was Nov. 23, according to the notice.

This is the store’s second employee to test positive for the virus within the last month.

Several stores across the Lower Mainland are also listed as having recent cases of the virus.

“We’re working diligently to provide essential goods and services to Canadians while taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and our colleagues,” reads Loblaw’s COVID-19 webpage.

“Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores. In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.”

Song of the Day: White Reaper – Headwind

Video of the Day:

READ MORE:B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Business district is pictured during a traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Previous story
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

Just Posted

Mrs. Snowman is missing from a neighbourhood Christmas display after it was stolen Sunday, Nov. 29. (Contributed)
Missing snowmen go for an evening stroll in Lake Country

Large Mrs. Snowman cutout apparently went for a walk

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking information on the whereabouts of Guy Jaques Roy, left, Brock Dumont, centre, and Ashley Shan Abel, right. (Contributed)
Three wanted by Vernon Mounties

Anyone with information on these three believed to be in the Vernon area are urged to contact police

Daniel Robert Mearns, 42, is wanted by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for assault. (RCMP)
Man wanted by Vernon police for assault

Mounties turn to public for assistance in locating man

SElfioe.
Morning Start: People used to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” when they took a picture

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

Three Lake Country firefighters scaled Spion Kop in support of their Movember fundraiser. (District of Lake Country photo)
Lake Country firefighters scale Spion Kop for Movember fundraiser

The three firefighters did the arduous 2.63-kilometre climb while breathing bottled air

A bus shelter in White Rock is emblazoned with an ad from B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Black Press Media files)
VIDEO: ‘Am I racist?’ campaign asks British Columbians to confront their unconscious biases

Signs asking British Columbians to think about racial injustice have been put up across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A Summerland municipal employee has tested positive for COVID-19. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland municipal employee tests positive for COVID-19

Employee now self-isolating and recovering at home

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks to a reporter in Vancouver on November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No evidence that B.C. ER staff played blood alcohol level game, but Indigenous racism widespread

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond releases findings of independent investigation

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna break-in suspect arrested over weekend

The incident happened on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m.

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vehicle damaged on Nov. 27 on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna. (Photo - Brooke Woodman)
Man arrested after allegedly smashing vehicle windows and stealing in West Kelowna

A man was seen throwing rocks at vehicles on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna on Nov. 27

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read