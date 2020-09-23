Morning Start: One Year on Uranus Is 84 Years on Earth

Good morning, get out your umbrella and jackets. Rain and lots of it is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Fun Fact of the day: One Year on Uranus Is 84 Years on Earth

It takes Earth around 365 days to complete a trip around the sun, which is why a year on our planet lasts for that many days. However, over on Uranus, which is a lot of farther away from our star and follows a wider path around it, a single orbit takes 84 years. That means one year on Uranus lasts for nearly a century on Earth.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Okanagan temperatures hit 30 C by end of September

For many, today’s fall equinox marks the end of summer, but according to Environment Canada, Okanagan residents may be spoiled with warmer than average temperatures next week.

A system is moving towards British Columbia this week, with periodic showers anticipated for the Interior until Sunday.

“For us here in the Interior we’re looking at showers for Wednesday night into Thursday, then there’s another system for Saturday into Sunday,” said Doug Lunquist, meteorologist, Environment Canada.

“There’s kind of a wet pattern for the next five days there.”

Looking ahead to early next week, Lunquist said he expects a ridge high-pressure building back over the Okanagan.

“It’s already going to be near October, so the day time highs can get to 30 degrees, but we could head into the low 20s as well.”

According to Environment Canada, the average temperature for this time of year is around 17 or 18 C. While many still consider the Sept. 22, fall equinox to be the first day of fall, Lunquist notes it is meteorologically more logical to consider Sept. 1 as the starting date rather than the astronomical date of the equinox.

“In Canada, it makes more sense than almost anywhere in the world because if you look at the Yukon, it’s snowing already in September, you can’t call that summer, where June is hot and scorching. So, it’s a way better definition for Canada.”

Song of the Day: COIN – You Are The Traffic

Video of the day:

What y’all doing in this situation? pic.twitter.com/xoz8th7QMJ — Lightskinwonderful (@lightskinpainx2) September 21, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Environment Canada weather