Morning Start: One Indiana town puts bells on every black cat to ward off bad luck on Friday the 13th

Good morning, today is Friday the 13th, a day of superstition that has inspired a late 19th-century secret society, an early 20th-century novel, a horror film franchise and not one but two unwieldy terms—paraskavedekatriaphobia and friggatriskaidekaphobia—that describe fear of this supposedly unlucky day.

Fun Fact of the day: One Indiana town puts bells on every black cat to ward off bad luck on Friday the 13th

The folks of French Lick, Indiana (Larry Bird’s hometown) are apparently a superstitious lot. In the 1930s and extending into the ’40s, the town board decreed all black cats in the town were to wear a bell around their neck every Friday the 13th. Apparently, the confluence of two popular phobias was a bit too much for the small Indiana town to handle.

In case you missed it: RCMP search for Alberta murder suspect with ties to Kelowna

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted murder suspect with ties to Kelowna.

Adam Pearson, 25, is still at large after his brother Benjamin Pearson was arrested for the first-degree murder of Cody Michaloski on May 27, following a lengthy investigation dating back to October of 2019.

It is believed that Adam Pearson, charged with first-degree-murder, may have tried to alter his appearance, including dying his hair.

Pearson is known to have ties to the Toronto area as well as B.C. and Alberta. According to RCMP, Pearson may use Airbnb’s, hotels or motels and go by the nickname ‘Red’.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC assisted the Alberta Major Crime Unit in two search warrants in Kelowna on May 27.

One was conducted at 1545 Bedford Avenue and another in Rutland. It is unknown if these incidents are related to the arrest of Benjamin Pearson at this time.

If you see Adam Pearson, the RCMP asks you to not approach him but to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police, if you see him or know his whereabouts. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

