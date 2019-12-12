Morning Start: Octopuses are brainier than you

Your morning start for Thursday, December 12, 2019

Snow has fallen throughout the region, and highway alerts are in effect on the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Fun Fact of the day:

Which animal is smarter, a human or an octopus? Truth be told it’s an apples-to-oranges comparison, as we’re wired in vastly different ways. Case in point, octopuses have a total of nine brains – one for each tentacle and another to serve as a nerve centre.

What’s more, they also have three hearts, which could explain why this octopus had enough bravery to take on a bald eagle in a fierce battle.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

NBA Finals M.V.P. Kawhi Leonard made his return to Toronto on Wednesday for the first time since taking the team to the promised land. He was given a warm welcome.

Video of the day:

This guy knows how to fly in style – and let’s hope he knows how to land in one piece, too.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons coach hired by Toronto Blue Jays

Ryan Wright will join the franchise as a minor league hitting coach

Airplane lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

The airplane reportedly had engine troubles

Kelowna area MP responds to Conservative leader’s resignation

Dan Albas wishes Andrew Scheer well after Scheer’s surprise announcement he is stepping down.

‘The most stressful job I’ve ever loved’: URBA director announces resignation

Laurel D’Andrea will be leaving the Uptown Rutland Business Association in February

UPDATE: 2020 budget deliberations underway at City of Kelowna

The mayor and council have begun their eight-hour pore through the document

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

All lifts open this weekend at SilverStar

Some terrain remains closed until more snow falls

Morning Start: Octopuses are brainier than you

Your morning start for Thursday, December 12, 2019

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Summerland grape growers issue fundraising challenge

Gerry and Kathy Ryan have donated $5,000 to the Tree of Dreams fundraising campaign

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Most Read