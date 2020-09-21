(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Night Owls Tend to Be Smarter Than Early Birds

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Good morning, yes, it is Monday, but at least the smoke has finally cleared.

Fun Fact of the day: Night Owls Tend to Be Smarter Than Early Birds

Feel bad that you’re never well-rested enough to head out for a jog before the sun’s up? Don’t be. Research published in Personality and Individual Differences suggests that night owls tend to have higher I.Q.s than early risers.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Another woman has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against former Kelowna Mountie Brian Mathew Burkett.

A fourth woman filed a civil lawsuit against Burkett on Thursday, Sept. 17, alleging the officer used his position of power to sexually harass her. Separately, Burkett is also facing seven criminal charges for breach of trust.

The new lawsuit alleges Burkett manipulated, stalked and harassed the plaintiff, telling her he’d ensure she’d go to prison if she did not have sex with him. Eventually, the suit alleges, this led to Burket sexually assaulting the Kelowna woman.

Song of the Day: Fair Play – Malaki & Lucy McWilliams

Video of the day:

Province opens 'middle income' housing in Kelowna

Environment Canada weather

