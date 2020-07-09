(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Naps could save your life

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 9, 2020

Good morning! Today’s forecast is a bummer, but the next couple of days don’t look too shabby.

Fun Fact of the day: Naps could save your life

Research has found that a mid-day nap can make you more creative, focused, and fresh for the rest of the day. But one study also found that they can also reduce your risk of a heart attack. Specifically, those who regularly nap were found to be 37 per cent likely to die from a heart attack or other coronary ailment than those who worked straight through the day.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Pedestrian numbers skyrocket on car free Bernard Avenue

People are flocking to Bernard Avenue in record numbers amid the City of Kelowna’s patio expansion program, which sees the street closed to vehicle traffic, allowing pedestrians and businesses to expand into the road.

According to preliminary data from the City of Kelowna, people counters have recorded a 67.5 per cent increase in pedestrian traffic over 2019 numbers since the thoroughfare was closed to vehicle traffic on June 29, 2020. People counters are used by the city to understand trends and movement on its pedestrian and bicycle network.

The week of July 1 to July 7 in 2019 saw 58,809 pedestrians counted on the sidewalk at Bernard Avenue and Mill Street. Over the same period this year, that number more-than-doubled to 116,564.5.

Video of the day:

Amazing!

READ MORE:Building to begin on Okanagan Rail Trail washroom

Most Read