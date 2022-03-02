Morning Start: Naps can save your life

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 2

It’s Wednesday, March 2nd, let’s get your morning started!

Fun Fact: Naps are great for your health.

A nap can help individuals become more creative and focused for the rest of the day. People who regularly nap are also 37 per cent less likely to suffer a heart attack.

On this day

In 1874, the batter’s box in professional baseball is officially adopted.

In 1933, the film King Kong premieres in New York.

In 1951, the first NBA all-star game happens in Boston.

In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain becomes the first and only player ever to score 100 points in a single NBA game.

In 2012, MLB expands postseason from eight teams to ten teams.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, National Egg McMuffin Day, National Banana Cream Pie Day, Internation Rescue Cat Day, American Citizenship Day, Ash Wednesday, Texas Independence Day, and National Old Stuff Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Three of four Kelowna murders in 2021 involved mental health component: Kelowna RCMP. Learn more here.

14+ sextortion cases investigated in North Okanagan. Learn more here.

Penticton mayor accused of making death threats in family feud: court documents. Learn more here.

Trending

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the best players in the NBA but he stepped up to another level the other night. We’ve never seen a buzzer-beater inbounds play like this before.

There's no words for Ja Morant at this point. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/JgdalqABjB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with author Dr. Suess, singer Jon Bon Jovi (60), actress Rebel Wilson (42), actor Daniel Craig (54), country singer Luke Combs (32), Coldplay singer Chris Martin (45), retired NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (40), actress Bryce Dallas Howard (41), and retired NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (40).

Have a great day all!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffee