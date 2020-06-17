(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Musicians have shorter life spans than the general population

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Good morning, Okanagan! Happy hump day!

Fun Fact of the day: Musicians have shorter life spans than the general population

One study, conducted by a University of Sydney professor, titled “Stairway to Hell: Life and Death in the Pop Music Industry,” examined the deaths of artists which took place between 1950 and June 2014. The study specifically looked at longevity and the proportion of suicides, homicides, and accidental deaths. Longevity was determined by calculating the average age of death for each musician by sex and decade of their death. These averages were then compared with averages by sex and decade for the general U.S. population. The results? Musicians’ lifespans are 25 years shorter.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Naramata massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

A South Okanagan massage therapist is no longer allowed to treat female patients after accusations he sexted during appointments and sneaked looks at patients’ naked bodies.

Last week, the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia announced it launched an investigation into Brent Rowland, formerly of Naramata’s now closed Equilibrium Massage Therapy.

A note posted to the Equilibrium Massage Therapy by Rowland, stated the practice is being suspended for the foreseeable future.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

 

Environment Canada weather

