Morning Start: Moonquakes

Fun Fact: Much like the Earth has earthquakes, the moon has moonquakes.

Moonquakes occur when meteoroids hit the surface and when the Earth’s gravitational pull squeezes and stretches the moon, similar to the moon’s pull on Earth’s oceans. Moonquakes occur roughly every 27 days.

On this day

In 1890, painter Vincent Van Gogh dies at 37.

In 2015, part of the missing airplane Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 is found on an island.

In 2015, Microsoft launches Windows 10.

National holidays

Today is International Tiger Day, National Chicken Wing Day, National Lasagna Day, National Talk in an Elevator Day, National Lipstick Day, and National Intern Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NFL quarterback Dak Prescott (29), actor Tony Sirico (would’ve been 80), actor Josh Radner (48), actor Wil Wheaton (50), and Canadian rock musician Geddy Lee (69).

Reminder, there will be no morning start on Monday because of the holiday. Have a great and safe long weekend everyone!

