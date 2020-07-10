(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Microsoft headquarters is home to the world’s quietest room

Your morning start for Friday, July 10, 2020

Nothing but sunshine on the forecast for the Okanagan/Shuswap this fine Friday morning.

Fun Fact of the day:

It’s nice to have a quiet room to relax and to think, but if you stay in the world’s quietest room long enough, you might start to hear yourself think.

At Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, the “anechoic” chamber is the world’s quietest room; all sound from the surrounding world is blocked out, and background noise registers at -20.35 dBA—approaching the lowest level of sound thought to be mathematically possible.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The B.C. government is appealing a court decision that denied the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses, one of which is located in Kelowna. Read the full story here.

Video of the day:

In case you’ve never seen a bird carrying a shark before…

READ MORE: Kelowna taxpayers could pay $90K for losses caused by cancelled Memorial Cup

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. residents can go to the Royal BC Museum for half price this summer
Next story
National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

Just Posted

Liberals push NDP for fall school reopening plan

Local Liberal MLA says NDP government committed to plan being unveiled before Aug. 4

YMCA of Okanagan summer camps start up

Registration for July is now open

Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Staff and volunteers continue to weed and maintain plants

Lake Country traffic bottleneck solution still lacks funding

No money committed yet but province will unveil solution options for Highway 97- Beaver Lake Road-Glenmore Road intersection this fall

No bucks for Ellison park expansion, ministry tells Vernon chamber

Vernon Chamber of Commerce vows to help government connect with potential funding partners to see Chelsea Estate purchased

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Shuswap resident calls RCMP about vehicle with U.S. licence plates

Police summoned on July 4 regarding car parked with California plates

Homeowners arrive in North Shuswap to find thieves busy breaking in

Chase RCMP request assistance from public in tracking down suspects

Ryga Arts Festival to include virtual and in-person events

Arts festival in Summerland will run from Aug. 15 to 23

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

Driver in Shuswap observed vomiting after crashing vehicle, then running

Chase RCMP say woman was impaired, given 90-day driving prohibition

Most Read