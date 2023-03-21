Morning Start: Martius

Martius, the first month of the ancient Roman year. (Wikipedia photo)

Fun Fact: March is ultimately derived from the Latin word Martius (named after Mars, the Roman god of war). Martius was the name of the first month in the original Roman calendar. The Roman ruler, Numa Pompilius, is traditionally credited with adding January and February to the calendar, thus making March the third month of the year.

On this day

In 1975, Ethiopia abolishes its monarchy after 3,000 years.

In 1961, The Beatles’ first appearance is at the Cavern Club in Liverpool.

National holidays

Today is Afghanistan Day, Astrology Day, Credit Card Reduction Day, Education Freedmon Day, and National 3D Day.

For the first time in just under 18 years, Rafael Nadal has fallen outside of the top 10 rankings for tennis.

And there it is: After an incredible streak of 934 weeks–falling just a single month short of 18 years–Rafael Nadal has slipped outside the top 10, which he first entered on April 25, 2005. pic.twitter.com/RllZXnNwT1 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 20, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share one with footballers Antoine Greizmann (31), Ronaldinho (42), Jordi Alba (33), actors Gary Oldman (64), Scott Eastwood (36), Matthew Broderick (6), former NFL star Adrian Peterson (37), TV host Rosie O’Donnell (60) and the predeceased Ayrton Senna (1960-1994).

