(Photo - @miranburhan97/Twitter)

(Photo - @miranburhan97/Twitter)

Morning Start: Lighters were invented before matches

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 4

It’s another beautiful morning in the Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Lighters were invented before matches! The first lighter was invented in 1823 while the match was created in 1826.

On this day

In 1957, Leave It To Beaver premieres.

In 1970, singer-songwriter Janis Joplin dies at age 27 of a drug overdose.

In 1975, wrestler Ric Flair survives a plane crash.

In 1990, Beverly Hills 90210 premieres.

In 1991, the Edmonton Oilers trade Mark Messier to the New York Rangers.

In 1991, the San Jose Sharks play their first game in franchise history.

In 2001, San Francisco Giants outfielder hits his 70th home run of the season.

In 2018, Tom Brady becomes the third quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 touchdowns.

National holidays

Today is Improve Your Office Day, National Fruit at Work Day, National Cinnamon Roll Day, National Golf Lovers Day, National Taco Day, and National Vodka Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Three-time Kelowna purse snatcher arrested. Learn more here.

Okanagan Fest of Ale heads back indoors in 2023. Learn more here.

Vernon breaks 100-plus year temperature mark. Learn more here.

Trending

These videos are always so cool and so well done. How are people this good and flying drones?!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Dakota Johnson (33), actress Alicia Silverstone (46), actress Susan Sarandon (76), and actor Liev Schreiber (55).

Have a wonderful day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Whole lotta zeros: Apple Music crosses 100M song barrier
Next story
PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

Just Posted

(Photo - @miranburhan97/Twitter)
Morning Start: Lighters were invented before matches

Candidates and forum moderators participating in the Zoom all-candidates meeting for school trustee on Monday evening. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)
Action4Canada accusations anger five Central Okanagan trustees

Rockets forward Adam Kydd scores one of his two goals in a 5-1 win over the Prince George Cougars on Oct. 1, 2022. (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)
Kelowna Rockets on the board with first win

Isaiah Ellis-Dickson. (RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna RCMP look to find missing man who needs medication

Pop-up banner image