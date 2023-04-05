Morning Start: Lepidopterophobia

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 5

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Do you suffer from lepidopterophobia? It is a fear of butterflies and other flying insects.

Actress Nicole Kidman suffers from it.

On this day

In 1923, Harvey Firestone starts Firestone Tire and Rubber by producing inflatable tires.

In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in NBA history.

In 1997, ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ debuts.

In 2012, the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians play a 16-inning game, the longest game to occur on the opening day of the season.

National holidays

Today is National Caramel Day, National Deep Dish Pizza Day, National Flash Drive Day, National Library Workers Day, Go for Broke Day and First Contact Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

‘Health care has to change’: Kelowna hospital foundation aims to raise $40M

Get behind the wheel and become a racer at Penticton Speedway this summer

Vernon doctor who drowned saving son awarded

Trending

This umpire camera gives a prospective on how hard hitting a baseball is.

Dylan Cease, 98mph Fastball and 81mph Knuckle Curve (home plate views). Hitting is hard. pic.twitter.com/esqgYkNagU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Lily James (34), pop singer Pharrell Williams (50), and actor Sterling K. Brown (47).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan