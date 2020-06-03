Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Happy hump day! Today and every other day it is important to stand in solidarity with our black community. #blacklivesmatter

Fun Fact of the day: Jack Daniel’s whiskey was created by an enslaved black man

You might be familiar with Jack Daniel’s Whiskey brand but it was a black man named Nathan “Nearest” Green who taught Jack Daniel an ancient African technique that filtered liquor through a charcoal mellowing system. This technique is what gives Jack Daniel’s Whiskey its rich flavor and taste. Now you might be familiar with brands such as Diddy’s Ciroc, which grosses $8 million a year, but today the Jack Daniel brand is owned by Brown-Forman Corporation and has a yearly income of $3 Billion. The company is currently trading at $52 a share.

In case you missed it: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

The Kelowna RCMP’s top cop has called an officer’s alleged excessive use of force during a weekend arrest ‘concerning’.

“Obviously in the short duration of the video, the action is concerning,” said Supt. Brent Mundle while addressing the media on Tuesday, June 2.

The video he’s speaking of stems from a May 30 arrest, in which Kelowna officers responded to a complaint from the public of a man who allegedly appeared intoxicated inside a vehicle in the 200-block of Bernard Avenue.

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Central Okanagan students go back to school

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Environment Canada weather