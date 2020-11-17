Morning Start: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Good morning, today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 9 degrees and a chance of showers.

Fun Fact of the day: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Planes burn a lot of fuel transporting passengers around the world, which is why Qantas airlines, one of the largest carriers in Australia, has been looking for eco-friendly alternatives. One option? A blended fuel that is half conventional fuel and half cooking oil. The end result produces around 60 percent fewer carbon emissions than traditional options.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told ABC, “We need to get ready for a future that is not based on traditional jet fuel or, frankly, we don’t have a future.”

In case you missed it: Kelowna actress debuts in movie shot in Okanagan

Kelowna actress Shannelle Connell is set to make her debut in the upcoming release of the TV movie A Wedding to Remember, filmed onsite in the Okanagan Valley by Reel One Entertainment.

West Kelowna natives were able to catch a glimpse of the action over the summer as TV-crews filmed at the Cove Lakeside Resort on the shores of Gellatly Bay on Okanagan Lake. The production was the first in Canada to film under new strict COVID-19 protocols.

The romance-comedy, a made-for-TV movie, casts Connell as Frankie, who offers some best-friend advice to star Cristina Rosato (Olivia Owens), and Calgary-born actor Greyston Holt as Brian Wolf, Olivia’s love interest. Directed by David Strasser, the comedic romance finds Olivia and Brian on opposite sides of a development project. They have to put their feelings aside to save their best friends’ wedding.

“We look forward to seeing this romantic movie of the week that was filmed entirely in our beautiful Okanagan region,” said casting director Angela Quinn.

“Many local actors and background performers will be excited to see themselves on TV.”

Song of the Day: Nirvana – Heart-Shaped Box

Video of the day:

One year ago … simpler times 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bdxcF5Jw3P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

