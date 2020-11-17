(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

Good morning, today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 9 degrees and a chance of showers.

Fun Fact of the day: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Planes burn a lot of fuel transporting passengers around the world, which is why Qantas airlines, one of the largest carriers in Australia, has been looking for eco-friendly alternatives. One option? A blended fuel that is half conventional fuel and half cooking oil. The end result produces around 60 percent fewer carbon emissions than traditional options.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told ABC, “We need to get ready for a future that is not based on traditional jet fuel or, frankly, we don’t have a future.”

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:Kelowna actress debuts in movie shot in Okanagan

Kelowna actress Shannelle Connell is set to make her debut in the upcoming release of the TV movie A Wedding to Remember, filmed onsite in the Okanagan Valley by Reel One Entertainment.

West Kelowna natives were able to catch a glimpse of the action over the summer as TV-crews filmed at the Cove Lakeside Resort on the shores of Gellatly Bay on Okanagan Lake. The production was the first in Canada to film under new strict COVID-19 protocols.

The romance-comedy, a made-for-TV movie, casts Connell as Frankie, who offers some best-friend advice to star Cristina Rosato (Olivia Owens), and Calgary-born actor Greyston Holt as Brian Wolf, Olivia’s love interest. Directed by David Strasser, the comedic romance finds Olivia and Brian on opposite sides of a development project. They have to put their feelings aside to save their best friends’ wedding.

“We look forward to seeing this romantic movie of the week that was filmed entirely in our beautiful Okanagan region,” said casting director Angela Quinn.

“Many local actors and background performers will be excited to see themselves on TV.”

Song of the Day: Nirvana – Heart-Shaped Box

Video of the day:

READ MORE:‘Take the foot off the accelerator’: Pandosy residents ask Kelowna to slow development

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Dogs evolved “puppy eyes” to manipulate humans

Just Posted

Airplane.
Morning Start: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)
WATCH: Apex Mountain locals dump Trump

Trumpty Dumpty promised a wall, Trumpty Dumpty had a great a fall

—Image: Flair Air
Two more flights to Kelowna with COVID-19 cases on board

The exposures happened on Nov. 5 and 9

Spider-Island, filmed in Vernon, comes to the Towne Theatre Nov. 26 for three showings in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Contributed)
Vernon stars in Spider-Man movie

Film in support of Canadian Mental Health Association debuts Nov. 26

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a face mask mural during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, November 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada surpasses 300,000 COVID cases, more than 100,000 in past month

Canada could reach the 400,000 total case milestone by early December, if the current trajectory holds up

Unbuilders owner Adam Corneil with employee Erin Watkins in front of a deconstructed hearth. Unbuilders crews carefully deconstruct old homes to rescue as many reusable materials as possible, including old-growth timber. (Unbuilders photo)
B.C. deconstruction company ignites Dragons’ Den interest

Unbuilders deconstructs and salvages old buildings instead of sending them to landfill

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Several residents from the Cliffs in Vernon stand outside in the rain as Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a reported water break on Nov. 16, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
BREAKING: North Okanagan apartment evacuates in sprinkler mishap

Emergency Social Services, City of Vernon called in wake of water damage

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Family reluctantly ends ground search for Jordan Naterer. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
Ground search for missing Manning Park hiker ends while family continues to look for clues

‘We need something. We need a tent. We need a piece of clothing,’ says mother

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read