Morning Start: Is this the world’s toughest tongue twister?

Your morning start for Thursday, April 16, 2020

The sun is shining in the Okanagan! That’s a phrase worth saying 10 times in a row.

Fun Fact of the day: World’s hardest tongue twister?

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most challenging tongue twister ever created is “the sixth sick sheik’s sixth sheep’s sick.”

Despite the nod from Guinness, others have put forward their own challenges to the title. Researchers at MIT in Boston have declared that “Pad kid poured curd pulled cold” is the hardest tongue twister in history. While it’s easy enough to read, speaking it out loud without mispronouncing a syllable takes a special kind of verbal dexterity.

Do either of these deserve the title of toughest tongue twister? You be the judge: try them out!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Nothing but sunny clear skies are expected for the region with temperatures as high as 17 C in Penticton.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The Interior Health Region saw its first death related to COVID-19 Wednesday, April 15. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the man was in his 60s and died at home.

Video of the day:

This Golden Eagle was returned to her home in the skies above Kootenay Lake after being saved from lead poisoning.

Environment Canada weather

