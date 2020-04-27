(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to commit to monogamous relationships

Your morning start for Monday, April 27, 2020

Get out your rain boots, a storm is brewing. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and afternoon.

Fun Fact of the day:

Animals commit to monogamous relationships, too.

Humans aren’t the only species in the animal kingdom that practice monogamous relationships. Out in the wild, beavers, otters, wolves, seahorses, and barn owls are just some of the species that mate for life.

In case you missed it:

Kelowna residents lined McCurdy Road on Sunday to show their support for the Banman family dealing with the tragic death of their 18-month-old son Gaige.

Video of the day:

READ MORE:

Kelowna residents line McCurdy Road to show support for family grieving death of young boy

18-month-old Gaige Banman died on April 19 after being run over by a vehicle

Chef Stephan Schulz creates challenge to support local restaurants

Schulz encourages people to try out and promote a new restaurant of their choice

Kelowna’s Hotel Zed turns rooms into work-from-home spaces

Hotel Zed is charging a rate of $60 a day for one-week increments

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall has no definitive date to reopen

Recent reports indicated the mall could open in June

Kelowna Pride Week postponed until September

Pride Week has been rescheduled for Sept. 19 to 27

Wage subsidy program opens for applications as businesses struggle amid pandemic

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Victoria-based support group reports 40 per cent leap in women seeking escape from family violence

Cridge Centre: Measures necessary in responding to COVID-19 increase domestic abuse risk factors

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

Wage subsidy program to help fund faith as congregations face COVID-19 crunch

The $73-billion wage subsidy program is expected to give $2.5 billion to Canada’s charities

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

Vancouver’s director of zero waste and resource recovery says the city is experiencing medical litter

Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

The shooter killed 22 people across northern Nova Scotia

Family farms provide security during pandemic food crisis

Margaret Demianiuk only needs to go to the grocery store about once… Continue reading

