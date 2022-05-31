Morning Start: How two NBA stars found out they’re cousins

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 31

Fun Fact: Now retired NBA stars Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady didn’t find out they were cousins until they were in late teens!

While Carter was playing at the University of North Carolina (UNC), McGrady was in high school and they would work on his game together. One weekend, McGrady went to a family reunion and his grandma introduced him to a cousin. She told McGrady that she wanted to introduce him to her grandson that plays basketball at UNC named Vincent. They found out they’re cousins right then and there.

They ended up both playing together for the Toronto Raptors early in their careers (which how that ended, still gives Raptors fans nightmares).

On this day

In 1879, Madison Square Garden opens in New York City.

In 1884, ‘flaked cereal’ is patented by Dr. John Harvey Kellogg.

In 1961, rockstar Chuck Berry opens his own amusement park in St. Louis, Missouri called Berryland.

In 2004, ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ is released in theatres.

In 2008, Usian Bolt breaks the world record in the 100-metre sprint.

In 2010, Chris Haney, a Canadian journalist who created the board game Trivial Pursuit, dies at 59.

In 2014, ‘Gangnam Style’ becomes the first video on Youtube to reach two billion views.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Macaroon Day, National Save Your Hearing Day, National Smile Day, and World No Tabacco Day.

Nathan McKinnon has his fellow players’ bank accounts on his mind in advance of facing off against Connor McDavid.

“Hopefully that gets more viewers and lowers escrow but other than that I don’t care.” Nathan MacKinnon is fired up for the narrative of him matching up against Connor McDavid 😂 #LetsGoOilers #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/lg1A4GyYI4 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 30, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Clint Eastwood (92), actress Brooke Shields (57), actor Colin Farrell (46), NFL hall of famer Joe Namath (78), rapper DMC (58), actor Chris Elliott (62), actress Lea Thompson (61), and pop singer Normani (26).

