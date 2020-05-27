(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How much weight does a Nascar driver lose during a race?

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Happy hump day, today’s forecast is hot and sunny!

Fun Fact of the day: How much weight does a Nascar driver lose during a race?

Temperatures in the car often exceed 100 degrees, reaching as much as 170 degrees by the floorboards. Drivers can lose 5-10 pounds in sweat during a race. If a driver loses more than 3 percent of his body weight in sweat and doesn’t replace those fluids, focus and reflexes start declining.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

There are a few things that come to mind when thinking of summers in the Okanagan such as trips to the valley’s vineyards and luckily for residents, wine tours are back – with protocols.

Wicked Wine Tours! is one of the many companies to begin tours next month. While operations will look much different, Wicked Wine Tours! president Nicklas Wilson said it’s just nice to be back.

“We’re super excited,” said Wilson.

Video of the day:

The Sedin twins were magic.

READ MORE:WATCH: City of West Kelowna opens up for public hearings

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

