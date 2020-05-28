(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How long can humans hold their breath underwater?

Your morning start for Thursday, May 2020.

It’s a beautiful day. Get outside and embrace the elements.

Fact of the day:

Did you know humans can hold their breath longer in water than they can on land? That’s if you’re a pro and if you’re in cold water, let’s be honest, the average human would probably pass out.

This extraordinary skill is due to the “diving reflex,” in which the body slows its heart rate and metabolism in order to conserve oxygen and energy when submerged in cold water.

The pulse rate in an untrained diver will decrease 10 to 30 percent when underwater. But professional divers can reduce theirs by more than 50 percent.

A German free diver currently holds the record, take a look below.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), a team that targets organized crime and gang activity, surrounded a building at Kelowna’s Landmark District dressed in tactical gear with their weapons drawn on Wednesday (May 27) morning. To find out more, click here.

READ MORE: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop
Next story
PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Just Posted

Central Okanagan schools ready to welcome students back

Students are set to go back to school next Monday, June 1

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake users are asked to take measure to reduce the risk… Continue reading

Okanagan-shot film “The Colour Rose” wins two cinematography awards

Locations in the Okanagan were used such as; The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort

Kelowna Rockets Alumni Leon Draisaitl crowned NHL scoring champ

Draisaitl captures the Art Ross Trophy with 110 points in 71 games played

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

Kelowna couple pedalling past loss of sight

Pauline and Jim Marshall said it’s important to be patient with each other

Princeton RCMP stop men intent on jumping off bridge

Princeton RCMP investigating a trespassing complaint arrived in time to stop two… Continue reading

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Asian giant “murder hornets” found in Langley, expanding range

This is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far

B.C. girl left temporarily paralyzed by tick bite sparks warning from family

Mom says parents need to check their kids when they go camping

Bird knocks out power for thousands in North Okanagan

Evening outage was brief, but affected nearly 3,000 residents

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

Feds delay national action plan for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls

Morning Start: How long can humans hold their breath underwater?

Your morning start for Thursday, May 2020.

Most Read