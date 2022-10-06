Morning Start: How high can bison jump?

Good morning Okanagan and happy Thursday! Let’s get your day started!
Fun Fact: Bison can jump up to six feet.
On this day
In 1926, Babe Ruth becomes the first player in MLB history to hit three home runs in a World Series game.
In 1993, Michael Jordan announces his retirement from the NBA, the first time.
In 2010, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay becomes the second pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs.
In 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights play their first regular season game as a franchise.
In 2018, actor Scott Wilson dies at age 76.
In 2020, rock star Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65.
National holidays
Today is National Coaches Day, National Badger Day, National Noodle Day, National Orange Wine Day, National Plus Size Appreciation Day, and National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
City of Kelowna steers towards change in transit service provider. Learn more here.
Vernon Aquatic Centre no longer up to snuff. Learn more here.
Public library checks out new service at Penticton Community Centre. Learn more here.
Trending
This is one of the coolest hotels ever…
@thelarachannel Welcome to the world of toys! 😍Toy Story Hotel located in Tokyo Disney Resort has officially opened last April 5, 2022. ✨The details in the hotel are just mind-blowing and if you’re a Toy Story fan, you definitely have to visit this place! 🤩 Tag someone you’d like to stay here with! 💕 #tokyodisney #toystoryhoteltokyo #toystoryhoteljapan #japantiktok ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with social media star Addison Rae (22), and actress Elisabeth Shue (59).
Have a great Thursday everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.