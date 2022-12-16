(@colombia_hist/Twitter)

Morning Start: Hitman becomes Youtuber

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 16

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started heading into the weekend!

Fun Fact: Drug lord Pablo Escobar’s top hitman, named El Popeye, killed more than 250 people and spent 30 years in jail. In 2014, when the 30 years were up, he became a Youtuber.

On this day

In 1950, child actress Shirley Temple announces her retirement from acting at 22.

In 1953, the first White House press conference takes place.

In 1969, the British House of Commons votes to get rid of the death penalty.

In 1973, O.J. Simpson becomes the first running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season (NFL).

In 1980, KFC founder Colonel Sanders dies at 90.

In 2010, the final episode of ‘Larry King Live’ airs.

In 2020, it’s determined that a nine-year old that died in 2013 due to an asthma attack becomes the first period in the world to die due to air pollution.

National holidays

Today is National Chocolate Covered Anything Day, National Ugly Sweater Day, National Underdog Day, and Stupid Toy Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna’s Tree of Hope almost at finish line of donation goal. Learn more here.

Fundraiser started for Princeton residents who lost everything in a fire. Learn more here.

Armstrong thrift shop gives big towards health and wellness. Learn more here.

Trending

Be careful at the grocery store…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Canadian sprinter Donovan Bailey (55), singer Zara Larsson (25), actress Krysten Ritter (41), and cartoon character Yosemite Sam (78).

Have a great weekend, stay warm and go get your Christmas shopping done!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
celebrity birthdays

Morning Start: Thomas Earl’s tough day

Pop-up banner image