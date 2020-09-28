Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza is Canadian

Good morning, today is Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Fun Fact of the day: Hawaiian Pizza is Canadian

That pineapple-ham concoction named after America’s most scenic state was actually invented in Ontario in 1962.

In case you missed it: One dead after motorcycle collision on Highway 97 near Peachland

One person has died following a motorcycle crash south of Peachland on Sunday afternoon.

Just after noon, the West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 97 at Hardy Street, Peachland.

When officers arrived, the BC Ambulance Service and the Peachland Fire Department were already on scene treating a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries.

“Sadly, the male driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster. “The next of kin has been located and notified of the driver’s passing.”

The collision caused on-and-off road closures on Highway 97 throughout Sunday afternoon but it has since reopened.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Witnesses are urged to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Environment Canada weather