(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Grapes light on fire in the microwave

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Good morning and welcome to December, the most wonderful time of year.

Fun Fact of the day: Grapes light on fire in the microwave

Back in 2011, a physicist at the University of Sydney went viral after he placed a grape in the microwave and filmed the fiery aftermath. And oddly enough, scientists couldn’t explain the phenomenon until quite recently. A March 2019 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reported that the fruity fireball occurs as a result of the loose electrons and ions that cluster to form plasma when grapes get hot.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

3 degrees and sunny.

In Vernon:

3 degrees and sunny.

In Penticton:

3 degrees and sunny.

In Salmon Arm:

1 degree and sunny.

In Revelstoke:

1 degree and sunny with fog patches dissipating this morning.

In case you missed it:212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Interior Health (IH) recorded 212 new cases of COVID-19 over the final weekend of November, the health authority announced on Monday, Nov. 30.

A total of 490 cases are currently active. Fifteen people are in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

Interior Health also announced an outbreak at a Kelowna long-term care home on Monday, containing the first recorded case in a resident of such a facility in the health authority since the pandemic began. One staff member and one resident at Mountainview Village tested positive for the virus.

Across the province, health officials reported 2,364 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths between Friday and Monday.

The province recorded 750 cases on Saturday, 731 on Sunday and 596 on Monday. There are an additional 277 historical cases, bringing the total to 2,364 over the weekend.

There have been a total of more than 33,000 confirmed cases in B.C. since the pandemic began, of which 8,855 are currently active. There are 10,139 people under active public health monitoring currently, while the total death toll stands at 441. There are 316 patients in hospital with the virus, of whom 75 are in ICU. Health Minister Adrian Dix said that overall hospital beds, including surge capacity, are at 69.7 per cent, with ICU at 52.8 per cent.

Song of the Day: Brenda Lee – Rockin’ around the christmas tree

Video of the Day:

READ MORE:Man arrested after allegedly smashing windows and stealing from vehicles in West Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Business district is pictured during a traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

SElfioe.

Previous story
B.C. company aims to bring international vacation experience to front door

Just Posted

grapes.
Morning Start: Grapes light on fire in the microwave

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Grey Man recovering after having his leg amputated. AlleyCats, Facebook.
Cat allegedly shot by pellet gun in Oliver has leg amputated

Kelowna Veterinary Hospital performed an emergency surgery to remove the leg

Vernon is getting in the Christmas spirit with many homes decorating with lights and extras. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Christmas lights tour mapped out by Vernon Realtor

More than 20 of the community’s best-lit houses make up annual tradition

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

This is the third year Raymond Imbeau and Barbara Kitz have picked up cans in the backcountry and donated the proceeds to COSAR. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)
Kelowna couple cleans forests for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Raymond Imbeau and Barbara Kitz donated $3,200 to COSAR

Kimberly Feeny, left, rescues, fosters and homes cats with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program. She and friend Lisa Valenta, right, spent Friday, Nov. 27 nursing seven resuced kitties at Feeny’s home in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Kimberly Feeny and Lisa Valenta are nursing seven cats rescued east of Grand Forks, B.C.

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Salmon Arm RCMP say some patrons have been harassing local businesses over mask requirements. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Police urge respect after Salmon Arm businesses report being harassed over mask rules

Wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos is trying to lighten the mood during this pandemic. (Facebook photo)
Keremeos Tavern has fun with some not-so-fun restrictions

Sign posted at the Tavern warns if you don’t wear a mask you must strip naked

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read