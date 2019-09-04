Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Fun Fact of the day:

If you haven’t been told this wisdom, listen up, or actually, just keep reading.

A person's nose and ears continue to grow throughout his or her life. — knowledge (@TheGoogleFactz) December 21, 2014

What happens to our bodies after we lived our best years? Our bodies begin to shrink as we get older. And oddly enough, it’s our nose and ears that continue to grow.

If you’re asking how so? It’s because our nose and our ears are made of cartilage and while many people mistakenly believe that cartilage never stops growing, the fact is cartilage does stop growing. However, cartilage is made of collagen and other fibers that begin to break down as we age creating an illusion that our nose and ears are larger.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

No thunderstorms today… The sunshine is here and you bet it’s to stay.

In Kelowna:

In tonight:

In Vernon:

Tonight:

In Penticton:

Tonight:

In Salmon Arm:

Tonight:

Video of the Day:

The long weekend is long over, but we’re still thinking about a dream vacation…

Cliff jumping in Mílos, Greece 🇬🇷

via: voyage_provocateur pic.twitter.com/ZSbPp0QjWj — Pics 🌎 (@VistaPic) September 3, 2019

READ MORE: Money on the mind: survey finds Canadians worry about finances while on the job