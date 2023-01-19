(@whoacity/Twitter)

Morning Start: Formosan clouded leopard

Your morning start for Thursday, Jan. 19

Good morning and happy Thursday Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: After not being seen since 1983, the Formosan clouded leopard was declared extinct in 2013. One was spotted in Feb. 2019 for the first time in more than 35 years.

On this day

In 1903, the first transatlantic radio transmission happens between the United States and England.

In 1903, a new five-stage long distance bike race called the ‘Tour De France’ is announced.

In 1955, for the first time ever, an American presidential news conference is filmed for television.

In 1958, Canadian Football Council changes named to Canadian Football League (CFL).

In 1977, it snows in Miami, Florida for the first time in history.

In 2002, the tuck rule.

In 2013, Lance Armstrong admits he used steroids for all seven Tour De France victories.

National holidays

Today is Good Memory Day, Brew a Potion Day, Get to Know Your Customers Day, National Popcorn Day, and National Tin Can Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

‘The public doesn’t need to know’: Okanagan outreach society speaks out on sex worker violence. Learn more here.

Vernon chiropractor charged with 2 counts of sexual assault. Learn more here.

Shuswap’s marine search and rescue crew looks back on busy, successful 10th year. Learn more here.

Trending

Good luck in this bunker!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with country singer Dolly Parton (77), rapper Mac Miller (would’ve been 31), actor Hunter Doohan (29), actor Logan Lerman (31), singer Janis Joplin (would’ve been 80), actress Katey Sagal (69), and poet Edgar Allan Poe.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

