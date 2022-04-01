Morning Start: Fast Food on April Fools

Your morning start for Friday, April 1

On this day

In 1889, the first dish-washing machine is marketed.

In 1924, the Royal Canadian Air Force is formed.

In 1930, Chicago Cubs catcher Leo Hartnett catches a baseball dropped from the Goodyear blimp 800 feet in the air.

In 1945, Canadian troops free multiple Dutch cities in World War II.

In 1969, the Royal Canadian Mint forms as a Crown Corporation.

In 1999, Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory.

In 2001, the Netherlands becomes the first country to legalize same-sex marriage.

In 2004, Google launches their e-mail service, Gmail.

In 2016, the Golden State Warriors lose at home (Oracle Arena) for the first time since January 2015, a stretch of 54 games.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is April Fools Day, Walk to Work Day, Take Down Tabacco National Day of Action, National Sourdough Bread Day, National One Cent Day, International Fun at Work Day, and Fossil Fuels Day.

It is also the start of a new month. April marks Prevention to Cruelty of Animals Month, National Volunteer Month, National Welding Month, Occupational Therapy Month, Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month, Records and Information Management Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Stress Awareness Month, Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, National Soft Pretzel Month, National Soy Foods Month, National Poetry Month, Child Abuse Awareness Month, Distracting Driving Awareness Month, and much more.

Falling boulders from blasting damage West Kelowna home. Learn more here.

Spring is here and so are ticks, warns Interior Health. Learn more here.

‘Be part of the process’: B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission to hold public meetings. Learn more here.

