(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Does NASA email tools to astronauts?

Your morning start for Monday, December 30th, 2019.

It’s officially the last Monday of this decade!

Fun Fact of the day:

Thanks to 3D printing, NASA can basically “email” tools to astronauts…

In 2014, The International Space Station’s 3-D printer completed the first phase of a NASA technology demonstration by printing a tool with a design file transmitted from the ground to the printer. The tool was a ratchet wrench. This is the first time a design file has been sent from the ground to make a tool.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Carbon Engineering’s groundbreaking plant is one of many projects hoping to help in the fight against climate change by turning its main driver — carbon dioxide — into a useful product Read more here.

Video of the day:

It’s the gym’s busiest time of the year…

ALSO READ: Snowfall warning in effect in Okanagan

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Just Posted

Single vehicle rollover in Glenrosa caused by icy conditions

Vehicle coming down Glenrosa Rd hit ice patch at the Webber Rd. Roundabout

Snowfall warning in effect in Okanagan

Central and North Okanagan expecting 20-30 cms

MP Tracy Gray talks about her first month between Kelowna and Ottawa

‘I’m just getting really familiar with all the processes,’ said Gray

Drag show to usher in New Year with love and inclusivity in Kelowna

Fruitcake: NYE will showcase four Kelowna-based drag queens and two DJs

Skiers celebrate new snow on Okanagan mountains

Big White Ski Resort saw 19 cm of snow in the last 12 hours

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

In the news: LifeLabs lawsuit and no fireworks as fires rage in Australia

Here’s what’s making headlines on Dec. 30, 2019

Morning Start: Does NASA email tools to astronauts?

Your morning start for Monday, December 30th, 2019.

Myers scores 2 as Canucks thump Flames 5-2 for fifth straight win

Vancouver climbs into second place in Pacific Division

Second victim identified in B.C. Christmas Eve attack

GoFundMe page identifies Nellie Williams as second person killed in Duncan assault

LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and B.C.

Silverbacks win first of two games against Vernon Vipers

A 5-2 vistory on Dec. 28 set the stage for an afternoon game Dec. 29.

Fundraiser dinners to support Okanagan boy fighting cancer

9-year-old Wills Hodgkinson is back at B.C. Children’s Hospital after being cancer-free for a year

Most Read