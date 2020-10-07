(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Some cats are allergic to people

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Good morning and happy hump day!

Fun Fact of the day: Some cats are allergic to people

FYI for all you people allergic to cats: they might be allergic to you, too! It’s pretty uncommon due to the fact that we bathe ourselves more often than other species and don’t shed as much hair or dead skin, but yes, it does happen.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

The Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland has suffered extensive fire damage Tuesday night after flames were spotted by staff members at the rear of their building.

The exact extent of the damage was unknown as of midnight as Kelowna firefighters were on scene with multiple trucks attacking the fire from the front and the rear of the restaurant, located at 145 Highway 33.

An Olympia waiter and another staff member were playing cards in the restaurant after closing hours Tuesday night when they started smelling smoke shortly after 10 p.m.

Song of the Day: Bear Hands – Giants

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies?

Video of the day:

READ MORE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

