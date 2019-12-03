(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Your morning start for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.

Snow-body’s perfect and neither is our weather, be prepared to encounter some flurries these following days.

Fact of the day:

Astronauts are remarkably consistent in reporting the so-called “Space Scent” after lengthy space walks, bringing it back in on their suits, helmets, gloves, and tools.

According to former astronauts, space smells like a mix of seared meat, gunpowder, metal, raspberries, and rum.

Three-time spacewalker and former NASA astronaut, Thomas Jones says space carries an odour of ozone, which smells of faint bitterness and gun powder. But wait, a recent expedition has brought forth a new scent in space.

Astronomers searching for amino acid particles in a giant dust cloud at the heart of the Milky Way have concluded that the ball of dust and gas carries a substance called ethyl formate, the chemical responsible for the flavour of raspberries. Ethyl formate also gives off a smell of rum.

Overall, space smells oddly funny and random.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Several Kelowna residents gathered outside of Kelowna City Hall to support those who are currently experiencing homelessness. Read more here.

Video of the day:

A little help is better than no help.

READ MORE: Petition calls for sexual assault investigation unit within Kelowna RCMP

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Just Posted

Petition calls for sexual assault investigation unit within Kelowna RCMP

Implementation of an investigative group devoted to sexual assault cases a ‘first step’

Winter festivities at Gellatly Nut Farm to kick off later this month

Holiday festivities will occur from Dec. 18 to 22

Campaign for class-action against City of Kelowna dropped

The GoFundMe started last week to raise money for a lawsuit against the city is no longer

Second attempted child abduction in West Kelowna in past week

A man driving a silver vehicle attempted to lure a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle on Sunday

Paint project brings Westbank First Nation learning centre to life

WFN announced completion of project in late November

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

Snowfall will ease late Tuesday morning

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Okanagan businesses camp out for parking passes

Lined up as early as 4 a.m. Monday morning in front of City Hall

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

Most Read