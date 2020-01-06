Morning start: Did you know there are only two countries that don’t sell Coca-Cola?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Get ready for more snow! According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning Monday morning.

Fun Fact of the day:

North Korea and Cuba are the only places you can’t buy Coca-Cola.

No matter where you go, it’s comforting to know you can always enjoy a Coca-Cola. Well, almost anywhere. While this fizzy drink is sold practically everywhere, it still hasn’t (officially) made its way to North Korea or Cuba, according to the BBC. That’s because these countries are under long-term U.S. trade embargoes.

However, some folks say you might be able to snag a sip of the stuff if you try hard enough (although it’ll typically be a lot more expensive than what you would pay in the states—and probably imported from a neighboring country such as Mexico or China).

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Cloudy. Snow beginning this morning. Amount 5 cm except 10 cm near West Kelowna and Peachland. High zero.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Central and North Okanagan — including Kelowna and Vernon. Read the full story here.

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan https://t.co/R1MSvnpmmr — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) January 6, 2020

Video of the day:

Did Ricky Gervais go too far at the Golden Globes?

Ricky Gervais to celebrities at the Golden Globes: "You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world." Ends by telling award winners to "f**k off." Incredible video: pic.twitter.com/awdL4E2Zyf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2020

Read more: Rockets’ Nolan Foote captures gold with Canada at World Junior Championships

Read more: Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.