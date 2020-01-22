(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Did you know the Journey song’s line “born and raised in South Detroit” actually refers to Canada?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

After hearing just the first few bars of Journey’s legendary rock anthem Don’t Stop Believin,’ most are getting ready to belt out the lyrics along with the track. We know the city boy taking a midnight train going anywhere is from South Detroit, but where is that exactly?

Fun Fact of the day:

Here’s the thing, there is actually no place in the Detroit, Michigan area called “South Detroit.” The location south of the Detroit city centre is actually the Canadian city of Windsor.

Steve Perry, the lead singer for the group and composer of the song, has said “I tried north Detroit, I tried east and west and it didn’t sing, but south Detroit sounded so beautiful. I loved the way it sounded, only to find out later it’s actually Canada.”

Additional lyrical fun fact: The lyric “streetlight people living just to find emotion” came from Perry watching people walking in the streets of Detroit at night after a show.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

For most of the Interior Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with some spots of sun. Wednesday night will see snow mixed with rain, the same can be expected for Tuesday. Rain will continue into Thursday where it is forecasted to turn to snow on Thursday night.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Your guide for how to act if you happen to come across Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Video of the day:

Look at how this 24Hz sound wave shot at 24 frames per second creates the effect of a standing wave!

Read more: Summerland taxes expected to rise by 4.0%

Read more: Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

