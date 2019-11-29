(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Did you hear about the largest museum heist in history earlier this week?

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 29

It’s a cold start to the weekend in the Okanagan with temperatures reaching close to -10 C over the next few days.

Across the pond in Europe, a difference kind of “ice” is making the news.

Fun Fact of the day:

Earlier this week, nearly $US 1.1 billion in diamonds and jewellery was stolen from the Green Vault within the Dresden Castle in Dresden, Germany. The estimated total would make it the largest museum heist in history.

An “Ocean’s 13” kind of robbery, thieves got away with 18th-century jewellery sets of nearly 37 diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires including the Dresden White diamond which was worth nearly $US 12 million.

The Dresden Heist robbers may have stolen the financial value of the loot, but the director of Dresden’s state art collections said it’s impossible to estimate the real value.

“We cannot give a value because it is impossible to sell,” Marion Ackerman said in an article from The Guardian.

“The material value doesn’t reflect the historic meaning.”

CCTV footage of the heist is available here on YouTube.

Post-robbery, the thieves are expected to have escaped via the Autobahn highway, marking an almost perfect end to the movie that will surely be made one day.

There were no reported injuries during the heist and the police investigation and manhunt in ongoing.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A group of climate activists are expected to hold another rally in Kelowna on Friday protesting for the city to declare a climate emergency. Read more here.

Video of the day:

Check out the video of the Dresden Heist above, or witness the next goalie for your favourite soccer team here:

READ MORE: Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

