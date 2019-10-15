Morning Start: Did movie trailers always air before the film?

Most people are still recovering from all the turkey over the weekend, but the good news is that it’s a four day work week.
Fun Fact of the day:
Movie Trailers originally played after the movie.
They “trailed the feature film, hence the name. The first trailer appeared in 1912 and was for a Broadway show, not a movie.
OMG. We’re back again. 🎶 From the director of Venom and writers of Deadpool, watch the new red band trailer for #Zombieland: Double Tap, in theaters October 18. pic.twitter.com/vnlRncLwFB
— Zombieland: Double Tap (@Zombieland) October 7, 2019
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
In Kelowna:
In Vernon:
In Salmon Arm:
In Penticton:
In case you missed it (ICYMI):
The less fortunate in Kelowna had access to a free traditional Thanksgiving meal Monday, thanks to the local Gospel Mission. Read the story here.
#Kelowna’s Gospel Mission brings the community together with free Thanksgiving meal https://t.co/98f9wVgsip
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 14, 2019
Video of the day:
This what you would call some pretty intense training ….
Khabib is wired different.
UFC lightweight champ training in a freezing river in Dagestan, Russia.
(via kingfarruh/IG) pic.twitter.com/Dqmz8DIaf8
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2019
ALSO READ: Water Quality Advisory in effect for those living in Kelowna’s Glenmore-Ellison area