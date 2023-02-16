Morning Start: Crocodiles

Your morning start for Thursday, Feb. 16

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: Crocodiles can’t move their tongue.

On this day

In 1909, the first subway car with side doors is in service in New York.

In 1972, Wilt Chamberlain becomes the first NBA player to reach 30,000 career points.

In 1991, Tonya Harding wins figure skating championship.

In 1992, Los Angeles Lakers retire Magic Johnson’s number 32.

In 2005, the 2004-05 NHL season was cancelled due to a labour dispute.

National holidays

Today is National Almond Day and Do a Grouch a Favour Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Vancouver seized by government. Learn more here.

Flights between Penticton and Edmonton to resume after 2-year hiatus. Learn more here.

Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members. Learn more here.

Trending

On Tuesday night, a fan turned $2.61 into more than $680 by winning a bet based off of a scene from Seinfeld.

This bettor really cashed a correct score bet because of a Seinfeld episode from 1991 😭 Amazing. (via @Mikem3517 @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/7QzZLE3kWZ — br_betting (@br_betting) February 14, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper The Weeknd (33), rapper Ice T (65), actress Elizabeth Olsen (34), actor Mahershala Ali (49), former tennis star John McEnroe (64), and actor LeVar Burton (66).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan