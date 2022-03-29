Morning Start: Credit card transactions around the world

Your morning start for Tuesday, March 29

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Fun Fact: Every second, there are more than 10,000 credit card transactions around the world.

On this day

In 1848, Niagara Falls stops flowing for 30 hours due to freezing.

In 1867, the Canadian constitution, British North American Act is given royal assent.

In 1929, U.S. President Herbert Hoover has the first phone installed at his desk in the Oval Office in the White House.

In 1984, the Baltimore Colts move to Indianapolis.

In 2019, singer Billie Eilish releases her debut album.

In 2021, the trial of officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd begins.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Nationals Vietnam Veterans Day, National Smoke and Mirrors Day, National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, and World Piano Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

A resort hotel is part of the plan for a proposed mixed-use development on the Okanagan lake shoreline. Learn more here.

More than $17,000 was raised for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue in honour of a man who passed away in a snowboarding accident at Big White in December. Learn more here.

A UBC Okanagan volleyball player was named to the USPORTS All-Rookie team. Learn more here.

Trending

It’s the slap heard ‘round the world. Actor Will Smith was not too happy with Oscars presenter Chris Rock’s ‘GI Jane’ joke pointed at his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Watch: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars after taking offense to a joke he told about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith https://t.co/Or2veMdKpb pic.twitter.com/Ed7XmDDsvU — TIME (@TIME) March 28, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Amy Sedaris (61), and model Elle MacPherson (59).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan