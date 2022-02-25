Morning Start: Chewing Gum helps with memory

Your morning start for Friday, February 25th

Good morning and happy Friday everyone! Hope you’ve been having a great week!

Fun Fact: Chewing gum can help you stay focused on tasks for a longer period of time, according to a study by the British Psychological Society (BPS). It can also help your memorization skills.

On this day

In 1919, Oregon becomes the first state to put a tax on gasoline (one cent per gallon).

In 1940, an NHL game is televised for the first time ever (New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens).

In 1945, Turkey declares war on Germany (World War II).

In 1998, Tommy Lee is arrested on battery charges.

In 2018, the Russian national hockey team (OAR) beats Germany 4-3 in overtime in the gold medal game at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic games.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Chocolate Covered Nut Day, National Clam Chowder Day, Yukon Heritage Day, and the Carnival of Brazil.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Finance minister addresses B.C.’s budget impact on Okanagan. Learn more here.

VIDEO: Surveillance camera shows person lighting Oliver pot shop on fire. Learn more here.

Saskatchewan man accused of abducting daughter arrested in Vernon; child found safe. Learn more here.

Trending

It has to be a good feeling when you save the whole class from taking a test!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with George Harrison (would’ve been 79), ex-wrestler Ric Flair (73), actress Rashida Jones (46), comedian Chelsea Handler (47), Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet (28), actress Isabelle Fuhrman (25), and comedian Carrot Top (57).

Have a great Friday and a great weekend!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelowna