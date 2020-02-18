Morning Start: Canadian Rocky Mountain healing waters

The sunshine has arrived and it’s here to stay.

Fun Fact of the day: Thermal water goodness

Have you ever swam in the Rockies’ famous hot springs?

Rocky Mountains. The vast and majestic Rocky Mountains are visible practically all over the western side of Canada. They cover five Canadian and American national parks and photographs of their snow-filled slopes are among the most widespread in the world – Canada pic.twitter.com/zoalUizbgZ — Sebastian (@Sebastian023456) December 19, 2019

The discovery of a series of mineral-rich hot springs in the 1880s put Canada’s Banff National Park on world travelers’ checklists. In 1886, the Grand View Villa opened alongside the therapeutic waters of the Banff upper hot springs and became a sought out health resort.

As the legend goes, the handrail alongside the thermal waters was built with the wooden crutches purportedly left behind by “cured” patients.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The Howse Pass shortcut to British Columbia is worth taking another look at, says an economic development coalition of central Alberta communities.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C. https://t.co/D104KSNZ40 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) February 18, 2020

Video of the day: Cuteness overload

Someone, anyone… some help, please?

ALSO READ: Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection amid online challenge

Natalia Cuevas Huaico