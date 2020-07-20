Morning Start: Canada has nine per cent of the world’s forests

Good morning, today’s forecast is nothing short of spectacular, once again.

Fun Fact of the day: Canada has nine per cent of the world’s forests

Canada boasts 396.9-million hectares of forests, or nine percent of all of the forest area in the entire world, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In case you missed it: Over 60 cases of COVID-19 related to Kelowna cluster

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Kelowna cluster continues to grow.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said “over 60” cases have been identified related to events and parties in the Kelowna area — an increase from the 35 reported on Friday.

Health officials have previously said they will meet with Interior Health and local government to discuss plans for the summer.

“The reproductive number is higher than one, and we have to do something about that,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said. The reproductive number quantifies how many people are infected by one person with the virus.

Over the past three days, the Interior Health Authority reported 45 new cases, bringing the region’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 280.

“Most concerning is that in the past week and a half we have seen a growth in our cases, especially among young people,” Henry said.

Despite the growing numbers, Henry said she doesn’t consider the Kelowna outbreak a “superspreader event.” Rather, she said, the growth is related to a number of smaller events that “intermingled” with each other and the public.

