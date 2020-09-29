Morning Start: Canada Has a Completely Indoor Town

Good morning, today is Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Fun Fact of the day: Canada Has a Completely Indoor Town

Fermont, Quebec, is so cold in the winter, it’s built so that residents never have to go outside during the seven months when temperatures dip below freezing. Homes, restaurants, supermarkets, stores, schools, a health center, bars, and a hotel are all contained in a series of interconnected structures.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In case you missed it: Okanagan woman shocked by return of letter in a bottle, after 31 years

A woman who grew up near Princeton has received an answer to a letter she wrote – 31 years after she stuffed it in a bottle, and tossed it into a creek.

Amanda Hope said she was shocked when she was contacted through Facebook last Saturday, telling her the note was discovered in Washington State.

“I’ve heard about people finding messages in bottles and tracking the writers down, but never thought I’d be one of those people,” she told The Spotlight.

“I really wish I had been a little more profound, but I never expected my little glass pop bottle to travel so far.”

Hope was 14, living on a farm on Summers Creek Road. Today she lives in Kelowna and works for Interior Health.

It was July 5, 1989, and Hope wanted to see if one of her friends, living downstream, would find her floating message.

“I honestly didn’t think it would get past the beaver pond.”

Now it appears the bottle reached the Similkameen River, and then the Okanagan River and the Columbia River, before ending up in Washington, after travelling at least 300 kilometres.

