Morning Start: Can pictures of cute animals help boost your focus?

Most people find that looking at cute animals can be a mood-booster, but that might not be the only benefit.

In 2012, Japanese researchers Hiroshi Nittono, Michiko Fukushima, Akihiro Yano and Hiroki Moriya published The Power of Kawaii, a study in which they found that cute objects may be used as an “emotion elicitor to induce careful behavioral tendencies in specific situations, such as driving and office work.”

In other words, taking a minute or two to scroll through some kitten and puppy images could make the rest of your day more productive. Time to test the theory out!

John Mann, lead singer and songwriter for Vancouver’s beloved Celtic-inflected rock band Spirit of the West, has died. He was 57. Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s, the disease with which he was diagnosed several years ago. Read the full story here:

More proof that cats don’t live by anyone’s rules but their own.

