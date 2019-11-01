Morning Start: Can black cats be good omens?

For this first day of November, a day on which many of us are shaking off a sugar hangover, it’s nice to know that the black cats we may have encountered while out trick-or-treating could be thought of as a good omen.

Fun Fact of the day:

It’s the day after Halloween, and for the superstitious type last night was an especially unlucky night to cross paths with a black cat. But in Germany, the the superstition is slightly more complicated. There, many believe a black cat crossing your path from right to left is a bad omen.However, if crossing from left to right the cat is granting you good fortune instead. Personally, I’ll take those 50/50 odds!

Fittingly, October was Black Cat Appreciation Month:

Black Cat Appreciation Month https://t.co/OZpiS6JMme pic.twitter.com/jSxsElcRT0 — The Joy Of Cats 🇨🇦 (@JoyOfCats) October 30, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’sa mainly sunny start to November but not much in the way of warmth. Penticton has a high of 7 degrees and the high is slightly lower elsewhere in the valley. Salmon Arm has a 40 per cent chance of rain overnight and a low of 2 C.

In case you missed it:

The Okanagan is currently faced with a nursing shortage for long-term care, and it doesn’t look like the problem will be solved anytime soon.

According to the BC Care Providers Association, there are currently 95.6 job vacancies for health care assistants and 24.7 job vacancies for licensed practical nurses in the Okanagan.

#Okanagan faces nursing shortfall for long-term care https://t.co/T7eRWEjQrw — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) October 31, 2019

Video of the day:

Just in case anyone missed the moment that changed the World Series, here’s a look at Howie Kendrick’s two-run homer that flipped the script of Game 7.

Howie Kendrick two-run homer off the foul pole and all of a sudden the Nats have a 3-2 lead pic.twitter.com/Qp6A6DQ1hY — USA TODAY MLB (@usatodaymlb) October 31, 2019

Brendan Shykora