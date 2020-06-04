(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Before Rosa Parks, there was Claudette Colvin

Your morning start for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Today’s social movements emphasize empowering voices, and we can look to past movements for examples on what a few voices can turn into.

Fun Fact of the day:

While Rosa Parks is the person most people think of as the first to refuse to give up their seat on a bus in the name of civil rights, she was actually preceded by Claudette Colvin.

The 15-year-old Colvin was arrested for refusing to move to the back of her school bus on March 2, 1955, nine months before Rosa Parks took the stand that quickly became a symbol of the civil rights movement and led to the Montgomery bus boycott.

After being thrown in jail, Colvin was one of four women who challenged segregation laws in court. Though her name is less remembered, she and Rosa Parks showed equal amounts of bravery in standing up for their rights.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Yesterday marked one year since the final report of the National Inquiry in Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls was published, and advocates have given the government a failing grade.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

Environment Canada weather

Most Read