Morning Start: Baby Pandas

Your morning start for Monday, July 25

Good morning! Hope you enjoyed another great summer weekend! Let’s get your new week started!

Fun Fact: At birth, a baby panda is smaller than a mouse.

On this day

In 1973, Louis St. Laurent, the 12th Prime Minister of Canada dies at 91.

In 1993, ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ is released in theatres.

In 1997, PGA golfer Ben Hogan dies at 84.

In 2012, the Summer Olympics begin in London.

National holidays

Today is International Red Shoe Day, Carousel Day, National Merry Go Round Day, National Hot Fudge Sunday Day, National Drowning Prevention Day, National Hire a Veteran Day, and National Wine and Cheese Day.

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway needs $150k in emergency repairs. Learn more here.

Riding for a cure: Penticton woman joins Tour de Cure for husband of 35 years. Learn more here.

Family fun at the farm featured at Vernon ranch. Learn more here.

Trending

Friday night was a historic night for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Matt LeBlanc (55).

Have a great day everyone!

VIDEO: New Playland attraction is fastest single-rider ride in Canada

