(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Astronaut Alan Shepard hit two golf balls on the moon’s surface

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

Good morning, today is World Suicide Prevention Day, a day where people can join in unison to promote an understanding of suicide.

Annually on Sept. 10, people in more than 50 countries come together to support those impacted by a suicide attempt or loss.

Fun Fact of the day: Astronaut Alan Shepard hit two golf balls on the moon’s surface

On the Apollo 14 space mission in 1971, Alan Shepard became the first and only person to play golf somewhere other than Earth. He attached a six-iron head (which he’d smuggled onboard in a sock) to a piece of rock-collecting equipment and hit two golf balls while on the moon’s surface, hitting his second shot further than 200 yards.

In case you missed it: Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Upper Mission

Emergency crews are responded to the Trestle Ridge neighbourhood in the Upper Mission following reports a man was injured on a constriction site.

A 20-year-old man reportedly was ejected from a roller packer vehicle, which may have run over his body.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, at 5600-block of Edge Place.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Concerns over mental health loom as B.C. enters fall during COVID-19

